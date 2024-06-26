CCI should sell cotton only to MSME mills: textile association

The South India Spinners Association has urged the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to prioritise selling of cotton to textile mills in the Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) sector from July 1.

Association secretary S. Jagadesh Chandran said in a press release that the textile sector is at a critical juncture grappling with financial stress. Several mills in Tamil Nadu have ceased operations due to financial crisis, high operational costs, and market volatility. These challenges are compounded by a notable decline in export for yarn and textiles, as well as increased pressure from imports, he claimed.

The CCI should sell its stock of 24 lakh bales only to the MSME spinning mills for three months as sale to traders leads to speculative practices. “We request you to stop selling to traders and instead retain these stocks for exclusive sale to mills,” he said.

Four months ago, when cotton prices suddenly increased from ₹58,000 to ₹63,000 a candy, the industry requested the Ministry of Textiles and the CCI to not sell cotton to traders. The ministry, too, advised the CCI to not sell cotton to traders and the CCI stopped doing so. Cotton price immediately dropped down to ₹57,000 a candy and remained stable for four months, he said.