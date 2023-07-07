CCI sets focus on advocacy initiatives to build awareness on Competition Law

July 07, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Referring to Competition Law as a relatively new legislation warranting broad-based understanding about a level-playing field, Sayanti Chakrabarti, Director, Competition Commission of India (CCI), said here on Friday that a dedicated Advocacy Division was reaching out to the stakeholders with awareness programmes.

The regional offices of the CCI at Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were reaching out to stakeholders with awareness initiatives about advisory and advocacy functions at the State and district levels, she said.

Making a presentation on Competition Law at a programme organised by The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, Ms. Sayanti touched on various factors, including digitisation and innovative disruptions, that determine continuous changes in the market, while detailing the circumstances which would warrant intervention of the CCI in the interests of competitors and consumers. The CCI’s decisions were also subject to review by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, she said.

Anti-competitive agreements were prohibited whether or not they were in writing. The CCI takes action on complaints from aggrieved parties based on direct, circumstantial and economic evidences.

On Intellectual Property exemption, Ms. Sayanti said the Section 3 of CCI does not restrict the right of any person to impose reasonable restrictions for protecting rights under Copyright Act, 1957; Patents Act, 1970; Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958 or the Trade Marks Act, 1999; Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999; Designs Act, 2000; and Semi-Conductor Integrated Circuits Layout Design Act, 2000.

Imposing unfair or discriminatory price or condition; limiting or restricting production of goods or provision of services or market; limiting scientific development; denial of market access; conclusion of contract subject to supplementary obligations; and use of position in one relevant market to enter into or protect other relevant market constitute Abusive Conduct, Ms. Sayanti said.

