CCI launches brand for Indian cotton

Coimbatore

01 March 2020 23:24 IST

Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has launched “HIRA”, a brand name for the Indian cotton that it markets with specific quality parameters.

A press release from the Corporation said cotton sold under CCI-HIRA (High In Reliable Attributes) brand will have minimum trash (less than 1.7 %), low moisture and better grade.

The need for a brand was felt to assure the customers of good and reliable quality of Indian cotton. It will also help Indian cotton gain international recognition.

CCI, which is a mini ratna public sector undertaking, has procured over 60 lakh bales of cotton so far this season. Only the cotton that meets specific standards will be sold under the brand name, said the Chairman and Managing Director of CCI P. Alli Rani.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Alli Rani explained the efforts taken by CCI to ensure quality of cotton.

Atul Ganatra, president of Cotton Association of India, said government agencies like CCI and Maharashtra Federation are likely to procure over 100 lakh bales under MSP operations this season and the quality of cotton procured by CCI is good. The trade and textile industry is waiting for a reasonable rate for the cotton that the CCI is selling, he said.

Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association Ashwin Chandran has said in a press release that CCI started enforcing the fair average quality norms from the 2018-19 cotton season. Appreciating the efforts taken by CCI for branding Indian cotton, he said the Union Ministry of Textiles also plans to launch a scheme called “Nirmal Cotton Mission” with CCI as a nodal agent. This will make Indian cotton a high quality one. Mr. Chandran appealed to the Prime Minister to also launch a Technology Mission on Cotton in a revised format to increase the productivity. He has said that by adopting the global best practices and acquiring appropriate technology, Indian cotton farmers will be able to double their income and make India a global leader in cotton textiles.