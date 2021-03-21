CCC plea to parties

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has appealed to political parties of different alliances to come out with manifestos that will address the entire needs of the district.

In a memorandum to the political parties, K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the consumer organisation said the poll promises should be in the interest of the public at large. Rather than addressing the needs of specific Assembly constituencies, the parties should look at needs of the entire district.

The infrastructure needs, such as roads and flyovers, will cover two or more Assembly constituencies or even districts. Hence, the requirement of the entire district should be taken into consideration, he said.