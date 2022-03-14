CCC flags usage of hands-free communication devices in vehicles

Consumer rights organisation Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) demanded action regarding usage of hands-free communication devices used to make phone calls while driving through Bluetooth as it was not permitted under the Motor Vehicle (Driving) Regulations, 2017.

In the letter addressed to the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways along with the Home Secretary and the Transport Commissioner of the State government, CCC secretary K. Kathirmathiyon demanded that the State and Central governments must either ban the registration of vehicles with this facility or should make suitable amendments to the rules.

Rule 37 of the Motor Vehicle (Driving) Regulations, 2017, which deals with 'Use of mobile telephones and communication devices', states that “The driver shall not use any handheld mobile phone or other communication device” and as per the amended Central Motor Vehicle Rules, use of mobile phones while driving is allowed solely for route navigation purposes.

“But most of the new cars are now in the market which provide facility to speak through the mobile phone with other communication devices like Bluetooth [while driving]. Even such facility is now provided in some two-wheelers also,” Mr. Kathirmathiyon wrote, terming the installation and usage of hands-free communication devices in vehicles as “illegal.”