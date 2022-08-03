Coimbatore

CCB arrests three men for defrauding car dealership of ₹42.98 lakh

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE August 03, 2022 21:58 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 21:58 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Coimbatore City Police has arrested three persons on charges of misappropriating ₹42.98 lakh from the office of a car showroom in the city. The arrested have been identified as Siva of Arani, Karthi and Dinesh Babu of Puducherry.

According to the CCB, Saravanan, accounts manager with the car dealership on Tiruchi Road near Ramanathapuram, lodged a complaint, stating that he detected misappropriation of ₹42,98,100 from the company’s account while checking the accounts on July 30. When checked with the bank, it was found that the misappropriation happened from January to April 2021 when V. Venkatasubramanian of Salem handled company accounts.

Based on instructions from City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, a special team under Assistant Commissioner of Police T. Pathiban investigated the complaint and arrested Siva, Karthi and Dinesh Babu on Tuesday. The trio had allegedly received the defrauded amount from Venkatasubramanian who was absconding. Mr. Parthiban said that the CCB team recovered ₹42.98 lakh from the accused.

Ganja peddlers detained under Goondas Act

Two persons, who were arrested by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on charges of peddling ganja were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Wednesday.

The detainees have been identified as P. Murugaraja (32) and P. Kasirajan (35), both natives of Madurai district.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked provisions of the Goondas against the duo.

