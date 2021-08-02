CBSE students, parents demand revision in Class XII marks

A few students of a CBSE school here and their parents on Monday petitioned the district administration seeking revision in Class XII marks. In their petition to the Collector, they said the students were awarded low marks. Their inquiries with the school authorities had revealed that the school was forced to reduce the marks following instructions from the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The parents claimed that the authorities told them that the Board had asked the school to reduce marks in core subjects – mathematics, physics and chemistry – and compensate the reduction in English and biology. The authorities also told them that the Board had directed the school to keep the marks on a par with what the students of the previous Class XII batches had received.

If this was the case, it was quite unfair as the school and Board ought to have awarded students based on their Class X, Class XI and the internal marks in Class XII and not based on what students of other batches had scored.

They were at a loss to understand who to approach – the school or the Board. The district administration should intervene on the students’ behalf and take up the issue with the Board, the parents said in their petition. The marks awarded could spoil the students’ dream of getting admission to professional courses, they added.

Plea to resume business

Street vendors doing business on car streets around the Ranganathar Temple in Karamdai on Monday petitioned the district administration demanding that they be permitted to resume business. The vendors said that under political influence, around 1,000 of them were forced out of the car streets. There was no prior intimation from the Karamdai Town Panchayat officials to remove their goods, they said. They were doing business on streets that were not crowded and evicting them was against law. They had always cooperated with the authorities by moving out their business during festival seasons, the vendors said.