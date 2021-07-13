CBSE schools yet to refund excess fee collected last year

As a fresh academic year has begun in the midst of the continuing pandemic, parents with children studying in CBSE schools are grappling with the task of summoning funds for tuition fees, even as the reopening of schools remain uncertain.

This is when a majority of the CBSE schools had collected the full fee for the last academic year during the pandemic, when classes were online. “Many schools are yet to refund 25% of the full fee collected last year, even as the High Court ruled that the fee shall only be 75%,” says G. Sridharan, district president, Democratic Youth Federation of India.

“It appears that CBSE schools are out of the radar of the authorities or so it appears, he says.

For instance, there is no clarity as to who to raise complaints with regard to the fee violation of the schools. If there is a nodal officer for RTE enforcement, there has to be a district level nodal officer for enforcement of fees norms by CBSE schools at the district level, he says.

“As a parent if I’m asked to pay, I have no choice but to pay.” A majority of the big CBSE schools do not have Parent-Teacher Associations and the parents grievances do not find a forum to voice, say a cross-section of parents, The Hindu spoke to. Very few schools had stuck to reasonableness. “For instance, my son’s school adjusted the bus fee collected last year to this year’s term fee. But most CBSE schools have collected full fee including transport fee stating that they will have to pay the teachers,” says Sridharan.

However, some CBSE schools in Hosur had only paid half the pay for the teachers citing online classes.

The Hindu spoke to Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali about the complaints of full fee collection by some CBSE schools and the non-refund of fees for the last academic year. Asked about the enforcement of the court order, Mr.Balamurali says the fee payment is an agreement between the parents and the school management and if parents willingly pay it may not be a problem. However, when asked to clarify about the lack of choice for parents when the schools insist on full fee, and if there is a scope for intervention, the CEO says, the parents can raise a complaint.

However, the administration has not issued a district-level circular to the CBSE schools to stick to the fee collection norms.

“At the State-level it has been advised that CBSE schools shall only collect 75% fee, and it is a given. When we receive a complaint, we ask the schools to sort it out with the parents,” says Mr.Balamurali.

In pursuant of this, the Krishnagiri District Residents Welfare Association had petitioned the District Education Officer seeking enforcement of the court order.