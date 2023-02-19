CBSE schools take cognisance of ‘Calendar of Student Enrichment Activities 2023’ 

February 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Schools following the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) in the region are understood to have taken cognisance of the ‘Calendar of Student Enrichment Activities 2023’ published by the Board last month.

During this year, the CBSE has suggested new activities, in addition to the many student enrichment activities such as Expression Series, Heritage India Quiz, and Science Challenge. The Calendar of Student Enrichment Activities 2023, school heads here said, was to provide quality education to promote over all development of learners.

The CBSE also issued month-wise calendar of student enrichment activities that not only supported students’ cognitive, social and emotional development but also introduced them to diverse activities and help them explore new hobbies and interests.

This year, the Student Enrichment Activities of the Board for the year 2023 would celebrate 75 years of India’s independence and highlight India’s Presidency of the G20 (an inter-governmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies).

The schools were advised to integrate them in the school calendar/regular activities, through an annual action plan.

The instruction was that participation of each student in at least two-three activities during the year as per their interest must be ensured. School Heads were expected to report participation details on CBSE ASAR App (Affiliated Schools Activity Report) available on Playstore for Android phones.

The Coimbatore Sahodaya Schools Complex, as one among the active chapters in the country, had conducted several competitions for students during the 2022-23 session, in keeping with the CBSE’s emphasis on all-round development of the students.

The last event of the competitions was confined to January, whereafter the focus was shifted to academics, a principal said.

The inter-school sports events and co-curricular activities conducted in various schools by the Sahodaya during 2022-23 elicited strong patronage among the member schools spread over the districts in the Western region.