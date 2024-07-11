ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE school principal, administrator in Coimbatore booked for not reporting sexual assault incidents to police

Published - July 11, 2024 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Following the arrest of a librarian at a CBSE school in Coimbatore on Wednesday for alleged sexual assault on at least three female students, the police said on Thursday that the school’s administrator and principal have also been booked for not acting upon earlier complaints by the students’ parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Raj, the school’s librarian, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly assaulting the students. The First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case also names the school’s administrative head, Thandapani, and principal, Maheswari, for allegedly failing to report the accusations to the police.

Parents of some of the students claimed they had reported complaints against the librarian to the school management, but decided to approach the District Education Officer after the management failed to take action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the parents of the affected students did not lodge a complaint and the case was registered based on a complaint from the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), who conducted an inquiry on Thursday. The DCPO will submit a report to the District Collector and to the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asked whether a notice was served on any School Education Department official regarding these developments, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said an explanation will be called for through the Chief Educational Officer, based on the report from the DCPO.

The investigation has been taken over by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore West, following the initial inquiry by officials from the Vadavalli station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US