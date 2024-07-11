GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBSE school principal, administrator in Coimbatore booked for not reporting sexual assault incidents to police

Published - July 11, 2024 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Following the arrest of a librarian at a CBSE school in Coimbatore on Wednesday for alleged sexual assault on at least three female students, the police said on Thursday that the school’s administrator and principal have also been booked for not acting upon earlier complaints by the students’ parents.

Paul Raj, the school’s librarian, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly assaulting the students. The First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case also names the school’s administrative head, Thandapani, and principal, Maheswari, for allegedly failing to report the accusations to the police.

Parents of some of the students claimed they had reported complaints against the librarian to the school management, but decided to approach the District Education Officer after the management failed to take action.

The police said the parents of the affected students did not lodge a complaint and the case was registered based on a complaint from the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), who conducted an inquiry on Thursday. The DCPO will submit a report to the District Collector and to the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services.

Asked whether a notice was served on any School Education Department official regarding these developments, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said an explanation will be called for through the Chief Educational Officer, based on the report from the DCPO.

The investigation has been taken over by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore West, following the initial inquiry by officials from the Vadavalli station.

