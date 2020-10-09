CBI registers case against Kerala-based firms for alleged loan fraud

COIMBATORE

09 October 2020 06:46 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chennai, has registered a case against three companies and directors of the Kerala-based Surabhi Group for allegedly causing a loss of more than ₹35 crore to Indian Overseas Bank.

The First Information Report registered by the CBI has named as accused Surabhi Steels Pvt Ltd, Surabhi Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd, Surabhi Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd, directors and guarantors of the three companies namely K.S. Kader Pillai, Anooj Kader, Sanooj Kader and Rukhiya Kader, other known persons and public servants.

As per the FIR registered on September 29, the three companies availed of loans from the Oppanakara Street branch of IOB in Coimbatore in 2010 and 2011. It said that the borrowers jointly defrauded the bank and caused wrongful loss to the tune of ₹35.56 crore.

The case will be handled by the special court for CBI cases in Coimbatore.