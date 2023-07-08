ADVERTISEMENT

CBI must probe circumstances of DIG’s death: Velumani

July 08, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The circumstances under which the supposed self-inflicted death of Coimbatore Range Deputy Inspector General of Police C. Vijayakumar had taken place could be investigated thoroughly only by the Central Bureau of Investigation, former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani said in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The CBI probe has been necessitated by the perception of stressful conditions in the Police Department, Mr. Velumani told mediapersons.

The DMK government has done nothing for the welfare of the people during the two years of its tenure. Developments that were unseen over the last 50 years were carried out by the AIADMK regime by way of implementation of Smart Cities projects, construction of flyovers at six locations in Coimbatore, and speeding up works on Avinashi-Athikadavu scheme.

The DMK had only caused hardship to the people by increasing power tariff and property tax. The silence of DMK’s allies to the hardships has angered the people, Mr. Velumani said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

CONNECT WITH US