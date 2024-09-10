GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBCID team interrogates prisoner at Salem Central prison

Published - September 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A special CBCID team interrogated a prisoner based on a direction of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

S. Sivakumar (30), a resident of Pochampalli in Krishnagiri serving a life sentence for murder at Vellore Central Prison, allegedly stole ₹4.25 lakh from the residence of the prison’s Deputy Inspector General, where he had gone to work. Meanwhile, Sivakumar’s mother filed a case at the Madras High Court stating that prison staff were torturing her son for money. Hearing the case, the Court ordered the shifting of the prisoner to Salem Central Prison and instructed the CBCID to conclude the inquiry before September 17 and to hand over the investigation report to the government.

Based on the order, on Tuesday, the CBCID team came to Salem Central Prison and interrogated the prisoner Sivakumar.

