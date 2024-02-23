GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBCID informs court of plans to inspect Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad bungalow

February 23, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CBCID police investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case informed the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam of their wish to inspect the bungalow of the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa that was broken into by thieves during the incident.

The case had come up for hearing on Friday, when the prosecution sought time to file their objections to a petition moved by K. Vijayan, the lawyer of one of the accused, who had wanted judicial officers to visit the scene of occurrence as they felt that Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala’s recent visit to the estate as well as other activities had “caused disturbances” to the crime scene.

During the hearing, the CBCID police informed the court that they wished to inspect Jayalalithaa’s bungalow, from where her possessions had been stolen. The hearing in the case was adjourned till March 8.

