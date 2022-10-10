CB-CID takes over investigation into ‘religious’ murder plot against Coimbatore resident

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, in-charge of the CB-CID SID, Coimbatore, has been tasked with the investigation

The Crime Branch CID has taken over the investigation into a plot by a six-member group to murder a resident of Coimbatore, who had allegedly opposed religious conversion of his son who married a Muslim woman last year.

Police sources said the CB-CID’s Special Investigation Division (SID) registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) after Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu ordered the transfer of the case registered by the Selvapuram police against the six persons, including a woman, under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

The Selvapuram police arrested five men in March this year based on information that they were plotting to murder Kumaresan, a resident of Selvapuram in the city. During the probe, the police found out that Kumaresan’s son married a Muslim girl from Tiruvarur in September 2021 as per Hindu customs. The girl’s mother Noor Nisha, 46, an office-bearer of a Muslim outfit in Tiruvarur, allegedly attempted to get her son-in-law converted to Islam, which Kumaresan opposed.

As per findings of the local police, Nisha had approached H. Fakruddin, 54, of Kodungaiyur in Chennai, who held a post in the Indian Muslim Development Association (IMDA), to eliminate Kumaresan. Fakruddin allegedly hired H. Imran Khan, 34, M. Saddam Hussain, 29, from Tiruchy, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, 47, from Perundurai in Erode and T. Ramveer, alias Ajai, 21, from Uttar Pradesh to execute the murder.

The alleged plot was busted after Hussain landed in police custody during a combing operation on the night of March 7 this year. He was allegedly tasked with observing Kumaresan’s movements. The four others were arrested by the police the next day.

The five accused claimed that they had plotted the crime based on instructions from Nisha, who was arrested by a special team of the police from Tiruvarur on April 12. The Selvapuram police invoked provisions of the UAPA against the six persons on April 18.

Police sources said the CB-CID team received documents related to the case from the Selvapuram police.