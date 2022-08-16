CB-CID takes over investigation into death of TANU student

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) has taken over the investigation into the recent death of a first-year student on the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) campus in Coimbatore. It is suspected that the student died by suicide.

Coimbatore City Police officers said the CB-CID took over the investigation based on the recent order of the Madras High Court in connection with last month’s death of a schoolgirl in Kallakurichi district.

The court had ordered that the CB-CID probe all unnatural deaths of students in educational institutions in future. It also ordered that a team of three doctors conduct the post-mortem in such cases and the procedure be videographed.

P. Prasothkumar, 18, a B. Tech student, who hailed from Chengam taluk in Tiruvannamalai district, was found dead in his room on the TNAU campus on the morning of August 10. The police, quoting the statements of his friends, said he was interested in studying B.Sc. Forestry, but he got admission to a B.Tech course. Hence, he was depressed.

Following the death, the Saibaba Colony police registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

