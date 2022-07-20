CB-CID searches places in Coimbatore linked to advocate in hospital eviction case

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) wing of the police on Wednesday searched places linked to S.P. Rajendran, who is an accused wanted in the case related to the alleged eviction of staff and patients of Chennai Hospital in Coimbatore in 2020.

Three teams of the CB-CID headed by three inspectors conducted simultaneous searches at three places including his residence and SPR Inn hotel at Saibaba Colony in the city. P. Sivakumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, led the searches after obtaining a warrant for the same.

Officials said that they seized 12 vital documents related to the hospital eviction case in the searches.

According to them, Rajendran, an advocate and a leader of Kongu Vellala Goundergal Peravai, is accused of having arranged henchmen who trespassed into Chennai Hospital on Sathyamangalam Road in the city and sent out its staff and patients on December 4, 2020.

According to the CB-CID, P. Ramachandran, who previously ran Ellen Hospital, had leased the building to Dr. D. Umashankar of Chetpet in Chennai to run Chennai hospital in 2017. The two doctors had disputes over the leasing of the building and a group of men trespassed into Chennai Hospital and sent out its staff and patients.

CB-CID officials said that 13 persons including Dr. Ramachandran and a doctor, namely Kamaraj, have already been arrested in the case. A total of 11 persons, including Rajendran, were at large. They said that the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Rajendran. The CB-CID has moved the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, urging it to issue a non-bailable warrant against Rajendran, they added.