CB-CID raids house of Joint Director of Mines in Dharmapuri

Special Correspondent DHARMAPURI
September 14, 2022 19:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 A CB-CID team raided the house of the Joint Director of Mines, Suresh Kumar, at Soodamani Street in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Kumar(45) was named accused in a FIR filed against a complaint on tendering irregularities over gravel mining in a lake in Salem. Suresh, who is currently a Joint Director in the Mines Department in Chennai, was then a joint director of mines for the zone comprising Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai, according to sources.

The tender in question was issued in 2015. According to the sources, an FIR was registered between then and 2018.  The Wednesday’s raids pertained to the ongoing case.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The raid that commenced on Wednesday morning lasted for several hours. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app