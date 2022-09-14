CB-CID raids house of Joint Director of Mines in Dharmapuri

A CB-CID team raided the house of the Joint Director of Mines, Suresh Kumar, at Soodamani Street in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

Suresh Kumar(45) was named accused in a FIR filed against a complaint on tendering irregularities over gravel mining in a lake in Salem. Suresh, who is currently a Joint Director in the Mines Department in Chennai, was then a joint director of mines for the zone comprising Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai, according to sources.

The tender in question was issued in 2015. According to the sources, an FIR was registered between then and 2018. The Wednesday’s raids pertained to the ongoing case.

The raid that commenced on Wednesday morning lasted for several hours.