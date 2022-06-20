CB-CID on the lookout for 12 persons in hospital eviction case in Coimbatore

The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) wing is on the lookout for 12 persons, including a lawyer, as part of its investigation into the alleged eviction of staff and patients from the Chennai Hospital on Sathyamangalam Road in Coimbatore city in December 2020.

Sources said that 11 out of the 12 persons the CB-CID was looking for were hired goons who ransacked the hospital.

The CB-CID had arrested five persons in the case on June 13 — P. Ramachandran, managing director of Ellen Hospital; Kamaraj, a doctor; Murthy of Rathinapuri; Dr. Ramachandran’s personal assistant Murugesh, and his car driver Palanisamy. The involvement of 12 more persons in the case came to light after CB-CID interrogated Dr. Ramachandran and the four others for five days in its custody. The agency produced the five accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, on Monday. The court remanded them in judicial custody till July 4.

According to the CB-CID, Dr. Ramachandran had leased his building near the omni bus stand on Sathyamangalam Road, in which he ran Ellen Hospital, to D. Umashankar of Chetpet in Chennai in 2017 for running Chennai Hospitals. While the two doctors were having disputes over the usage of the building, a group of men trespassed into the hospital and sent out its staff and patients on December 2, 2020.

Sources said that the 11 hired goons who were involved in the crime were allegedly arranged by a lawyer. They alleged that Dr. Umashankar had failed to pay a huge sum to Dr. Ramachandran as rent for using the hospital building. Though Dr. Umashankar allegedly had plans to sell shares of Chennai Hospital to pay the dues, his staff and patients were forcibly sent out of the hospital , they said.

Dr. Umashankar was killed in an alleged accident at Kannappa Nagar in Coimbatore on January 23, 2021.