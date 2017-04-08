CB-CID likely to probe in Farook murder case

Investigations into the murder of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) functionary and rationalist H. Farook is likely to be taken up by the special investigation division of CB-CID.

Senior officials with the city police said that initial rounds of discussions were held regarding the transfer of the case from City Police to the CB-CID. FIR in the case was registered and investigated by the Ukkadam police.

Sources with CB-SID said that “an order regarding the transfer of the case is expected.” Meanwhile, senior officials of the city police hinted that ‘stringent legal provisions’ could be invoked on the six accused in the case.

It was on March 16 night, Farook was hacked to death on the road near Corporation’s sewage farm at Ukkadam. Apart from his throat slit, the body had nearly 18 stabs. A scrap merchant by profession, Farooq had allegedly made posts on social media against Islam and professing atheism inviting the ire of religious groups and individuals.

Anshath, Sadam Hussain, Shamsudheen, Abdul Munaf, Jaffar of Podanur and Akram Sindhaa of Ukkadam are the six accused in the case. While the first three persons were arrested by the police, remaining three accused surrendered at court. All the accused are in judicial custody.