CB-CID investigates UAPA accused in Salem

January 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The CB-CID police investigated an accused, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), on Saturday.

According to the police, on July 30, 2022, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials and ‘Q’ Branch police nabbed a youth A. Ashik (24) at Fort in Salem City for his alleged link with the IS. After the interrogation by the IB and the Q Branch Police, Ashik, was handed over to the Salem Town Police. The police registered a case and remanded him in prison. Later, the accused got bail and was released in November. 

In January, the case was transferred to CB-CID. On Saturday, a six-member CB-CID team from Tiruchi investigated the accused.

CONNECT WITH US