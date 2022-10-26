CB-CID DGP visits Kodanad estate

Rohan Premkumar UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 26, 2022 19:09 IST

Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Mohammed Shakeel Akhtar (middle) at the Kodanad tea estate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Mohammed Shakeel Akthar, visited Kodanad estate in Kil Kotagiri in the Nilgiris on Wednesday to continue probe into the dacoity-cum-murder case.

Mr. Akthar and a team of police arrived at the Kodanad estate around 2 p.m. and conducted an investigation. They reportedly interrogated estate management about the sequence of events which preceded the break-in to the bungalow of the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2017. 

Mr. Akthar also inspected the entrance to the estate, where the security guard Om Bahadur was killed when a group of 11 men broke into the estate to allegedly steal valuables. 

Investigations continued till the evening. 

