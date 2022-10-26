Coimbatore

CB-CID DGP visits Kodanad estate

Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Mohammed Shakeel Akhtar (middle) at the Kodanad tea estate on Wednesday.

Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Mohammed Shakeel Akhtar (middle) at the Kodanad tea estate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Mohammed Shakeel Akthar, visited Kodanad estate in Kil Kotagiri in the Nilgiris on Wednesday to continue probe into the dacoity-cum-murder case.

Mr. Akthar and a team of police arrived at the Kodanad estate around 2 p.m. and conducted an investigation. They reportedly interrogated estate management about the sequence of events which preceded the break-in to the bungalow of the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2017. 

Mr. Akthar also inspected the entrance to the estate, where the security guard Om Bahadur was killed when a group of 11 men broke into the estate to allegedly steal valuables. 

Investigations continued till the evening. 


