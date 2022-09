Pertains to cases filed during the AIADMK regime

CB-CID searches are underway at the house of a former Joint Director of Mines, Suresh, here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the searches pertained to cases filed during the AIADMK rule over mining of gravel without environmental clearances during his tenure as JD, Mines. The raids that commenced in the morning continued till late afternoon.