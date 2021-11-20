CB-CID completes interrogation of Sri Lankan gangster’s aide in custody

Coimbatore

20 November 2021 23:36 IST

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu police on Saturday completed interrogation of Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka’s close aide Chanuka Thananayake alias Ladiya in custody for five days.

He was interrogated along with T. Gopalakrishnan alias Jayaprakash who gave him shelter in Bengaluru.

The CB-CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Sivakumar took the two men to Bengaluru from where they were arrested by a special team on November 13. The CB-CID had seized electronic gadgets, mobile phones and SIM cards from them. Thananayaka, who left Sri Lanka along with Lokka a few years ago, had managed to obtain an Aadhaar card by producing forged documents.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources in the CB-CID said that Gopalakrishnan was previously arrested for sheltering Sri Lankan drug dealer Suresh Raj in Bengaluru. Raj was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the smuggling of weapons and drugs by a suspected international network. Gopalakrishnan gave shelter to Thananayaka on the instructions of Raj, said sources.

CB-CID produced the duo before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday. They were remanded in judicial custody till December 3.