CB-CID closes case in Coimbatore as ‘mistake of fact’, recommends action against police officers

January 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Organised Crime Unit (OCU) of the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) has concluded that a case registered by the Race Course Police under Section 354 (C) 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act 2002 (TNPHW) on February 5, 2019 as a mistake of fact and filed a final report before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court after serving notice to the complainant.

Investigating Officer of the OCU Shobana has also recommended departmental proceedings against police officials Deivasigamani and Sakthivel who investigated the case filed by the Race Course police.

In a complaint lodged on February 5, 2019, Lakshmipathy, Managing Director of a private firm, alleged that G.D. Rajkumar, an industrialist, had installed cameras on his premises and captured the images of workers at the complainant’s Chairman’s building. An FIR was registered and a charge sheet was laid against Mr. Rajkumar and his aide Karthik.

As per the orders of the High Court of Madras and the Director General of Police, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. The Investigating Officer of OCU examined 26 witnesses, including four women, who denied any such occurrence as alleged in the complaint. They also stated that the Race Course police had not recorded their statements. The women also testified before a Judicial Magistrate, denying any such occurrence.

The CB-CID also examined the forensic cyber expert who stated that no image was captured in the camera. Hence, the OCU treated the case as a mistake of fact.