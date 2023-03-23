CB-CID awaits CDR analysis report from National Forensic Sciences University in Kodanad case

March 23, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) team investigating the dacoity-cum-murder case at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate is waiting for the results of call detail records (CDR) obtained from the BSNL, that have been sent to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhi Nagar, for analysis.

A source in the know of the development said that 10 magnetic tapes containing call details of over 30 persons, who are in the radar of the CB-CID investigation have been sent to the university.

The persons in CB-CID’s watch-list include those who were in touch with the accused, who were directly involved in the dacoity-cum-murder of a security guard at the estate bungalow of Jayalalithaa in April 2017 and potential suspects who had knowledge about the crime, said the source.

The agency collected the CDR in magnetic tape format from BSNL’s Tiruchi office last month and sent them to the NFSU. The source said that the service provider had stored the CDR data in magnetic tape format, which is now obsolete, back in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tapes provided by the BSNL were sent to NFSU as it has technology to examine them.

The sources said that CDR were collected from BSNL alone, mainly because BSNL connections were widely used in the hill station back then. “The CDR examination results will help the agency check whether the accused and the suspects had contact before and after the crime. Huge volume of data needs to be examined,” the source said.

A group of men gained entry into the bungalow, jointly owned by Jayalalithaa and her confidante Sasikala, on the intervening night of April 23 and 24 of 2017, after murdering a security guard Om Bahadur. Kanagaraj, a driver of Jayalalithaa and prime suspect in the case, was killed in an alleged road accident in Salem, a few days after the dacoity-cum-murder.

The local police arrested 10 persons, who were directly involved in the crime and submitted a chargesheet against 11 persons (including Kanagaraj) before a court in Udhagamandalam in 2019. Two more accused were arrested later. The CB-CID has questioned hundreds of persons, so far.