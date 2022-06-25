CB-CID arrests five more in patients eviction case 

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) wing of the police have arrested five more persons in connection with the alleged forced eviction of staff and patients of Chennai Hospital in Coimbatore in 2020. Sources in the know of the investigation said that R. Palanisamy (40) of Rathinapuri, S. Jaihar (40), Purushothaman (45) of Sivananda Colony, Vincent Sanjay (39) of Gandhipuram and Suresh Babu (46) of Vellalore were arrested on Wednesday. They were remanded in judicial custody. The CB-CID were on the lookout for their accomplices and a person who allegedly tasked them to send out the staff and patients of the hospital on December 4, 2020. Earlier this month, on June 13, CB-CID arrested P. Ramachandran, managing director of Ellen Hospital; Kamaraj, a doctor; Murthy of Rathinapuri; Dr. Ramachandran’s personal assistant Murugesh; and his car driver Palanisamy in the case. According to the CB-CID, Dr. Ramachandran had leased his building on Sathyamangalam Road, in which he ran Ellen Hospital, to D. Umashankar of Chetpet in Chennai in 2017 for running Chennai Hospitals. While the two doctors were having disputes over the usage of the building, a group of men trespassed into Chennai Hospital and sent out its staff and patients on December 4, 2020.