CB-CID arrests advocate in hospital eviction case in Coimbatore

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) wing of the police on Monday arrested S.P. Rajendran, an advocate and an accused in the case related to the alleged eviction of staff and patients of Chennai Hospital in Coimbatore in 2020.

Rajendran, also a leader of Kongu Vellala Goundergal Peravai, is accused of having arranged henchmen who trespassed into Chennai Hospital on Sathyamangalam Road in the city, ransacked the hospital and sent out its staff and patients on December 4, 2020.

CB-CID officials said that Rajendran initially moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, it was dismissed following which he moved the Supreme Court with a special leave petition (SLP). The court dismissed the SLP and directed him to appear before the CB-CID, officials said.

The CB-CID team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Sivakumar arrested Rajendran when he appeared at the office on Monday.

According to the CB-CID, P. Ramachandran, who previously ran Ellen Hospital, on Sathyamangalam Road in Coimbatore, had leased the building to Dr. D. Umashankar of Chetpet in Chennai to run Chennai Hospital in 2017. The two doctors had disputes over the leasing of the building and a group of men trespassed into Chennai Hospital on December 4, 2020 and allegedly ousted the staff and patients.