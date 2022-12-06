Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary will affect people of local habitations, says CPI (M) State secretary

December 06, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan at a party event in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 The Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary announced by the State government would affect people living in those habitations, said K. Balakrishnan, State secretary, CPI (M) here on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of party event here, Mr .Balakrishnan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should intervene to realign the sanctuary that has been delineated to cover 686 sq.km.   Environment and wildlife are important, but at the same time, not at the cost of people, said Mr .Balakrishnan stating that the sanctuary was must be marked to come three- km. away from the habitations.

On the increase in the migrant workforce in the industries of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Balakrishnan said priority must be given to the local workers.

Make most of your subscription

