  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary will affect people of local habitations, says CPI (M) State secretary

December 06, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan at a party event in Krishnagiri on Monday.

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan at a party event in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 The Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary announced by the State government would affect people living in those habitations, said K. Balakrishnan, State secretary, CPI (M) here on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of party event here, Mr .Balakrishnan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should intervene to realign the sanctuary that has been delineated to cover 686 sq.km.   Environment and wildlife are important, but at the same time, not at the cost of people, said Mr .Balakrishnan stating that the sanctuary was must be marked to come three- km. away from the habitations.

On the increase in the migrant workforce in the industries of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Balakrishnan said priority must be given to the local workers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.