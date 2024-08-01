Cauvery in spate, over 150 houses flooded in Erode

With River Cauvery in spate as 1.70 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, over 150 houses located on the banks of the river at Bhavani, Erode and Kodumudi were flooded. But, most of the families refused to move to relief centres as only 65 families, comprising 157 persons, were moved to eight relief centres in the district as on Thursday, August 1, 2024..

In Bhavani, water entered the houses located in the close vicinity of the river and in low-lying areas at Kandhan Nagar, Pasuveswarar Street, Palakarai and Cauvery Street. People moved their household items, including television, refrigerators, LPG cylinders, almirah and other essentials, in coracles to safe locations and continue to be in relief centres. They were provided food, protected drinking water and other essentials as health teams were also stationed at centres.

Banners carrying warning messages asking people not to enter the river were placed near the river across the district while revenue officials and police personnel continue to monitor the flow of water and caution people against possible increase in discharge in the river. But despite warnings, people in large numbers gather near the river to take selfie and photographs. The bridge across the river connecting Bhavani and Kumarapalayam that is over 100 years old and constructed by the British was also closed for traffic.

Most of the small temples located near the river were either submerged or flooded while water had also entered farmlands submerging standing crops. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the river as officials continue to monitor the river round-the-clock.

