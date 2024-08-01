GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cauvery in spate, over 150 houses flooded in Erode

Published - August 01, 2024 01:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Houses located on the banks of River Cauvery remain flooded at Bhavani in Erode on July 31, 2024

Houses located on the banks of River Cauvery remain flooded at Bhavani in Erode on July 31, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

With River Cauvery in spate as 1.70 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, over 150 houses located on the banks of the river at Bhavani, Erode and Kodumudi were flooded. But, most of the families refused to move to relief centres as only 65 families, comprising 157 persons, were moved to eight relief centres in the district as on Thursday, August 1, 2024..

In Bhavani, water entered the houses located in the close vicinity of the river and in low-lying areas at Kandhan Nagar, Pasuveswarar Street, Palakarai and Cauvery Street. People moved their household items, including television, refrigerators, LPG cylinders, almirah and other essentials, in coracles to safe locations and continue to be in relief centres. They were provided food, protected drinking water and other essentials as health teams were also stationed at centres.

Banners carrying warning messages asking people not to enter the river were placed near the river across the district while revenue officials and police personnel continue to monitor the flow of water and caution people against possible increase in discharge in the river. But despite warnings, people in large numbers gather near the river to take selfie and photographs. The bridge across the river connecting Bhavani and Kumarapalayam that is over 100 years old and constructed by the British was also closed for traffic.

Most of the small temples located near the river were either submerged or flooded while water had also entered farmlands submerging standing crops. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the river as officials continue to monitor the river round-the-clock.

Related Topics

Erode / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.