Cauvery in spate, more than 200 houses at Bhavani and Kodumudi in Erode flooded

A youth watches River Cauvery from atop his flooded house in Bhavani in Erode district as 2 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into the river from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur on August 4, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

August 04, 2022 12:31 IST

As a precautionary measure, 143 families comprising 490 persons moved to relief centres in Erode district

With river Cauvery in spate as two lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, over 200 houses located on the banks of the river at Bhavani and Kodumudi were flooded as 143 families, comprising 490 persons, were moved to relief centres in the district on Thursday. Water entered the houses located close to the river at Kandhan Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, Pasuveswarar Street, Cauvery Street, all in Bhavani municipality, as a total of 99 families comprising 325 persons were moved to centres. Likewise, water entered Eluppai Thoppu in Kodumudi and 44 families comprising 165 persons were moved to centres. Four families in Ammapettai, whose house were flood, moved to their relative’s house. People shifted their household items, including refrigerators and LPG cylinders, in coracles to safe locations as the water level increased from Wednesday night. Advertisement Advertisement Also read:Water discharge from Mettur dam increased to two lakh cusecs Though more houses in these areas were flooded, people refused to move to relief centres despite warning from the officials. A transformer located near the market area at Bhavani was inundated and Tangedco officials disconnected power supply. As a precaution, power supply to houses located near the river was also disconnected from Thursday morning while workers sprinkled bleaching powder in the flood-hit areas. Though food was distributed to families in the camp, many cook food and serve school going children and their family members who venture out for work. “They supply food to us at 8.30 a.m. and it would be better if served earlier”, said a family at a camp at Kandan Pattarai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.