Cauvery in spate in Hogenakkal, administration issues flood alert

With inflow into Hogenakkal crossing 66,00 cusecs late on Saturday, the district administration has issued a flood alert to low-lying areas.

Hogenakkal’s main falls, the five falls, and Cine falls are flooded with the Cauvery River flowing in full spate. In anticipation of the inflow crossing 1 lakh cusecs in the coming days, the administration is assessing safety protocols.

Earlier, Collector K. Shanthi inspected Hogenakkal to oversee flood monitoring and safety protocols. She also instructed the revenue department to be vigilant. On Saturday morning, Hogenakkal recorded an inflow of 61,000 cusecs, which increased to 66,000 cusecs by evening. The district administration has intensified flood monitoring as inflow into Hogenakkal continues to increase each day, with the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams in Karnataka approaching full reservoir capacity.

The water level has spiked in less than 24 hours in Hogenakkal, which saw an inflow of 45,000 cusecs on Friday morning before closing the day with 50,000 cusecs. The ban on coracle operations and tourist activity continued for the fifth day.

A flood alert has been issued to people living in low-lying areas, according to the administration. Revenue, Fire Services, Rural Development Agency and Police are patrolling along low-lying areas. The water level is being monitored by the Central Water Commission staff in Biligudulu reservoir in Krishnagiri.