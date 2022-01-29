Cauvery Calling Movement plants 2.1 crore trees

COIMBATORE

29 January 2022 23:41 IST

Cauvery Calling Movement, through farmers, had planted 2.1 crore trees in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Isha Agroforestry Coordinator Tamil Maran said at a press meet held here on Saturday.The planting by the Movement was amidst the challenging COVID-19 pandemic period. During the time, the organization had also encouraged 1.25 lakh farmers to switch to tree-based farming.Isha Agroforestry, a part of the Isha Foundation, was started by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in 2019 to revitalise River Cauvery to improve the livelihood of farmers dependent on it.The Movement had raised 32 nurseries to provide saplings to farmers, who wished to migrate to tree-based farming, Mr. Maran said and added that the result of the migration was that farmers had seen an improvement in soil health in their lands and also increase in income.The Movement had results from scientific studies conducted on lands of farmers who had migrated that showed that the soil carbon content had improved drastically within a few of switching over to tree-based farming.The 2.1 crore trees that the Movement had planed were in nine districts in Karnataka and 18 in Tamil Nadu.Mr. Maran also said that there were instances where the farmers who switched over to tree-based farming also took up pepper cultivation. The farmers success not only demolished the myth that pepper was a crop cultivated in the hills but also showed that the farmers’ income went up multifold.Farmer Valluvan of Anamalai, near Pollachi, said the tree-based cultivation had helped improve his coconut yield as well. From 100-110 nuts a tree there was an improvement to 150 nuts a tree in his farm after he switched over to the tree-based farming.The falling leaves from the trees in his farm reduced evaporation, reduced the quantity of water needed for irrigating the crops and also improved soil health, he added.Farmer Vanji Muthu also shared his success story.

