Caution against online cheating

COIMBATORE

05 June 2021 22:28 IST

The Cyber Cell of Coimbatore City Police cautioned about attempts made by fraudsters to cheat people, especially the elderly and pensioners, on the pretext of offering various banking services online.

The Cyber Cell has asked people to be cautious about calls wherein fraudsters ask to share the one time password (OTP) by promising to issue new ATM card and to activate online bank services for ease of transactions during the lockdown.

They also ask OTP by claiming to merge ATM cards of different banks into one. According to the Cyber Cell, such fraudsters were targeting elderly people and pensioners the most.

Advertising

Advertising