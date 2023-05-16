HamberMenu
Mathematics exam results of 32 Class XII students, ‘caught cheating’ in the Nilgiris school, declared

May 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Class XII board examination results of 32 students, who allegedly took the help of teachers during the mathematics examination held on March 27 at the government-aided school in Samraj Nagar near Manjoor in the Nilgiris, were declared on Tuesday.

According to a source, of the 34 students who were ‘caught cheating’ in the examination, the results of 32 have been declared now.

The parents of the students recently said that as per the Tamil Nadu Board Results website, the results of their children were marked as ‘failed’ in mathematics exam. They claimed that the teachers had helped only a few students. Following this, Chief Education Officer A. Munusamy held an inquiry with the students and five teachers on May 9.

Following this, the officials said that the results of two students, alleged to have been directly involved in the issue, would be decided by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE). For the remaining 32 students, the results were declared on Tuesday, an official source said. While 31 students passed the examination, one failed.

Five teachers who were on invigilation duty on March 27 in two halls in the school, allegedly aided the students with answers. A few other faculty complained to the School Education Department. The offence was confirmed by officials reportedly after viewing the CCTV footage of the rooms.

