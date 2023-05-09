‘Caught cheating’ in Nilgiris school: Maths exam results of 34 Class XII students yet to be declared

May 09, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Directorate of Government Examinations is yet to declare the State Board examination result of the Mathematics subject of 34 Class XII students, who allegedly took the help of teachers in a government-aided school in Samraj Nagar near Manjoor in the Nilgiris, during the exam. The Class XII Mathematics examination was held on March 27.

According to the district’s Chief Educational Officer, A. Munusamy, these students’ answer sheets for the Mathematics exam were separately sent to the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), which will decide their results.

The CEO held an investigation with the students and five teachers were subsequently suspended. The parents of the children, who gathered in front of the school on Tuesday, claimed the teachers helped only a few students. Hence, it was unacceptable to hold back the results of the other students. Further, they pointed out that as per the Tamil Nadu Board Results website, the children were marked as (F) i.e. failed in the Mathematics examination.

Sources claimed that the five teachers, who were posted for invigilation duty on March 27 in two exam halls in the school, had allegedly helped the children with answers. A few other faculty, who reportedly observed the incident, informed the School Education Department. After checking the CCTV footage of the rooms, the officials confirmed the offence, the sources added.