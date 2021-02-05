Cattle killings by leopards a cause for concern

ERODE

05 February 2021 23:10 IST

Bushes that serve as hideouts for leopards yet to be cleared in defunct quarries

With leopards killing cattle in fringe villages located at Talavadi along the border with Karnataka continuing, bushes in defunct quarries that serve as hideouts for the animals are yet to be cleared by the Department of Mines of Geology.

Soosaipuram, Doddagajanur, Mettalvadi and Bhimraj Nagar are the fringe villages located near the Talavadi and Jerahalli forest ranges of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) where 10 defunct quarries were located. Since these quarries were non-operational for over two years, bushes had come up in large numbers that were used by leopards as a hideout that hunt their prey during night hours in the villages. Leopards had killed over 10 livestock even as the panic-struck farmers were demanding necessary steps to prevent the attacks.

The Forest Department had in the last 15 months placed cages and set up automatic cameras to monitor and trap the leopards. But, the leopards continue to kill cows and goats.

On Thursday, a calf was killed at Doddagajanur causing further tension among the villagers, who wanted effective steps to be taken.

The department had in December 2020, requested the Collector to direct the Department of Mines and Geology to remove the bushes in the quarries and also erect electric fences around them so that wild animals could not enter it. However, bushes were yet to be cleared as the quarries with boulders and pits continue to serve as hideouts for the leopards.

The department is in the process of requesting the district administration to clear the bushes so that leopards could not hide in the area.

Following the cattle kill, a cage that was placed at another spot, was relocated to a spot near Jerahalli and personnel continue to monitor the movement of wild animals in the area.