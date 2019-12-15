Cattle fair to be held in Coimbatore

The Ettimadai Ellai Maakaliamman Trust will organise a cattle expo here on December 18 as part of the annual celebrations of the temple.

The organisers told presspersons here on Saturday that different varieties of cattle, horses and poultry would be brought to the fair from places such as Palani, Dindigul, and Madurai for display and sale.

The expo would provide farmers an opportunity for direct sale of cattle.

10 categories

Awards, including cash prize ranging from ₹1000 to ₹ 5000, trophies, certificates, and medals would be given away to winners in 10 different categories.

The organisers have made arrangements for the animals, including sheds, food, water, and medicines for the animals and accommodation for the cattle owners. The fair will be held on 20 acres near the temple, said C.K.Kannan, Managing trustee, Ellai Maakaliamman Trust.

"Kongu belt is known for its farming community. We are conducting the expo to create awareness among present generation on agriculture and the declining native breeds and to improve production in farming", said Mr. Kannan. Around 25000 visitors are expected.

S.P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, will be among the dignitaries visiting the fair.