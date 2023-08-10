HamberMenu
Cattle and horse exhibition at Anthiyur in Erode draws huge crowds

August 10, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Horses lined up at the annual fair at the Gurunathaswamy Temple near Anthiyur in Erode district on Thursday.

Horses lined up at the annual fair at the Gurunathaswamy Temple near Anthiyur in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The much-awaited annual cattle and horse fair, held as part of the Aadi Perukku car festival at Arulmigu Gurunathaswamy Temple at Pudupalayam in Anthiyur, that began on Wednesday, has started to draw huge crowds.

The four-day fair showcases the beauty and qualities of native indigenous breeds of bulls and horses from across the country like Ongole and dwarf cows, and Marwari horse from Rajasthan.

Popularly called Kuthirai Sandhai, over 750 horses, including rare breeds, from the country were displayed at the fair that attracts horse-lovers. Since the fair is held after a gap of three years, people from various parts of the State and from nearby Kerala and Karnataka thronged the fair.

“Depending upon the breed and swirl pattern, horses are sold between ₹50,000 and ₹50 lakh,” said V. Puviyarasu of Anthiyur.

Indigenous breeds like Alambadi Bargur cattle were kept on sale while dwarf cows from other States were crowd-pullers.

Livestock were also displayed in the grounds and farmers in large numbers took part in the fair, both as buyers and sellers. Apart from the display, decorated horses also perform stunts for the visitors and are made to dance to ‘dhol’ beats. The fair is on till Saturday.

