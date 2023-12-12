Cath lab at Salem GH to become functional soon

December 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Salem

The Health Department has replaced the faulty equipment at the cardiac catheterisation lab (cath lab) at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and it will be put to use soon.

The more than 12-year-old cath lab remained out of bounds to patients for the last six months after the equipment developed snag. Following this, patients with cardiac problems from Salem, Namakkal, and Erode districts were referred to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Following this, the Health Department sanctioned ₹6.10 crore to replace the faulty equipment, and the work is nearing completion.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who visited the hospital last month, enquired about the renovation work at the cath lab and assured the pateints that it would become operational before December 15.

Doctors attached to the Cardiology Department said that cath lab was used for procedures such as ablation, angiogram, angioplasty, and implantation of pacemakers. So far, over 9,000 people have benefited from the cath lab, and more than 75 people benefited through the implantation of permanent pacemakers. About 10 to 15 angiogram were done every day.

The doctors urged the public who approach the hospital during emergency situations to carry their insurance cards with them to avoid delay in getting approval from the insurance companies.

Dean R. Mani said that they were awaiting approval from Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) license for the cath lab. “At present, trial runs are on at the cath lab. Once we get the license, the lab will be put to use in a full-fledged manner,” he said.

