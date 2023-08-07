HamberMenu
Catch-up immunisation drive IMI 5.0 begins in Coimbatore

August 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The campaign focusses on reaching out to children aged between 0 and 5 years and pregnant women who missed the schedule.

The campaign focusses on reaching out to children aged between 0 and 5 years and pregnant women who missed the schedule. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0, which is aimed at administering vaccines to children aged between zero and five and pregnant women who have missed vaccines in the national immunisation schedule, started in Coimbatore district on Monday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the drive at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in the presence of Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, CMCH Dean A. Nirmala and Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna.

The first phase of IMI 5.0 will be held from August 7 to 12 at health sub-centres, anganwadi centres and urban primary health centres from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

According to the Health Department, a total of 1,489 children in the age group of zero to five years and 297 pregnant women in the district were found to have missed vaccines in the national immunisation schedule.

On Monday, camps were conducted at 302 centres. The Department will conduct 195 camps on Tuesday, 157 on Thursday, 196 on Friday and 159 on Saturday. Field workers of the Health Department and the Integrated Child Development Scheme will conduct the drive.

The second phase of IMI 5.0 will be held from September 11 to 16 and the third phase from October 9 to 14.

