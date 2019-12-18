Cat show in city on December 21, 22

The Coimbatore Cattery Club is organising ‘Cat Show and Cat Fashion Show’ at the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science here on December 21 and 22, as part of the World Cat Federation International Christmas Championship by Alliance of Cat Fanciers.

The two-day event, organised for the first time in Tamil Nadu, will also have seminars aimed at creating awareness on native cat breeds and to impart knowledge about cat breeding to participants.

Apart from the foreign cat breeds such as Persian, Persian long hair, Siamese, Maine Coon, British short hair and Bengal, native breeds will also participate. Experts from India, Russia and Belarus will judge the show.

About 150 cats are expected to participate in the event, said the organisers. They also expect a footfall of 5,000 for the two-day show.

B. Arthanari, president of the Club, told presspersons that cats would be microchipped at the event by veterinarians.

Registration fee

Though there is no registration fee for native domestic cats, a fee of ₹ 500 to ₹ 1,000 would be collected from other participants based on the number of cats they bring, he said. While the entry fee for the show is ₹ 50, a 15% discount can be availed of by booking online at www.catsnshows.com

Participants can also register through the link.