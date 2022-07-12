Casual poll results for six wards in Salem announced
The results of the casual elections held to elect members for six wards in rural local bodies in Salem district were announced on Tuesday. Off the six wards, DMK won in ward 8 of Salem panchayat union, ward 7 in Nadupatti panchayat, ward 7 in Koonandiyur panchayat and ward 2 in Deviyakurichi panchayat. The PMK won Pottaneri panchayat ward 7 and the BJP won East Rajapalayam ward 9.
