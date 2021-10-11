Casual polls: arrangements in place for counting of votes in Salem

Elaborate arrangements have been made at 12 places in the district to ensure peaceful counting of votes on Tuesday for the recently held rural local body casual elections.

Over 100 personnel would be involved in the counting of votes. The elections were conducted to 24 positions.

The counting centre for ward member in district panchayat elections has been set up at the Government Engineering College in Karuppur. The counting to Panamarathupatti Union member would be held at Panamarathupatti panchayat union office.

According to election officials, only one agent would be allowed per table and COVID-19 safety protocols would be followed at the counting centres.