Casual local body elections held; 74.81% voter turnout in Coimbatore

70.90% polling registered in Tiruppur

70.90% polling registered in Tiruppur

The casual elections for local bodies were held across the State, in which the Coimbatore district recorded 74.81% polling, on Saturday. The elections were held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special arrangement was made for COVID positive patients from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In the district, the election for a panchayat president and seven ward councillors were notified by the State Election Commission. Four ward councillor candidates, one each from Sokkanur, Nallattipalayam, Vazhaikombu Nagoor and Singanallur were elected unopposed.

The elections were held for Muthur panchayat president and three ward councillors, one each in Kurunallipalayam, Vadakkipalayam and Perur Chettipalayam, that recorded a voter turnout of 74.81%.

In Tiruppur district, casual elections were held for the posts of ward councillors, one each in Avinashi and Palladam panchayat union, president of Uthukuli panchayat and ward councillors, one each in Avinashi and Gudimangalam panchayats. The voter turnout was recorded as 70.90%.

Counting is scheduled to be held on July 11.