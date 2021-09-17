Casual elections for 19 local body posts in October

Tiruppur District Collector and District Election Officer S. Vineeth said that casual elections for 19 vacant local body posts in the district would be conducted on October 9 and that the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the respective places on Wednesday.

In a release, the Collector said that elections would be conducted for member of Ward No. 10 for district panchayat in Kangeyam and Vellakoil blocks and for member of Ward No. 12 for panchayat union in Dharapuram block.

Elections for presidents of Karuvalur (Avinashi block), Erasinampalayam (Mulanur block) and R. Velur (Udumalpet block) village panchayats would also be held.

Apart from these, elections for village panchayat ward members would be held at the following village panchayats: Ramanathapuram and Palangarai in Avinashi block, Ponnapuram in Dharapuram block, Amandakkadavu in Gudimangalam block, Ganapathipalayam in Kangeyam block, Ellapalayampudur in Kundadam block, Karuppanvalasu in Mulanur block, Manickapuram and Panikkampatti in Palladam block, North Avinashipalayam and Ugayanur in Pongalur block, Ganapathipalayam and Vadugapalayam in Uthukuli block and Mettupalayam village panchayat in Vellakoil block.

Model code

Candidates, representatives of political parties and the voters in these locations must adhere to the Model Code of Conduct, which was available in the website of Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, Mr. Vineeth said in the release.